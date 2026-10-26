Bezeq: AI traffic has tripled in three months

Fifteen meters beneath the streets of Tel Aviv lies a network of tunnels packed with telecommunications cables. The pipes, black cabling, and optical fibers are the physical infrastructure that sustains a large portion of our digital lives. Yesterday, Bezeq hosted a press tour of its Tel Aviv telecommunications facilities to reveal what happens behind the scenes of the Israeli internet, and to show how the AI revolution is beginning to impact the world beneath the surface.

Bezeq has four main communications tunnels beneath Tel Aviv, with a total length of some ten kilometers. The tunnels, excavated at depths of up to fifteen meters, connect the company’s central service hubs and facilitate the routing of communication cables and optical fibers. During the tour, the company also demonstrated the process of connecting these fibers, which transmit vast amounts of data via light signals.

The main story for the company is the surge in data traffic. According to data presented by the company, AI-related activity on its network among private customers has tripled in just the last three months. This encompasses uses such as chatbots, learning tools, personal assistants, and other AI-based applications.

Bezeq CEO Nir David says that, while data traffic previously doubled every two and a half to three years, the artificial intelligence revolution is driving much faster growth rates.

Beyond infrastructure investment, Bezeq aims to position itself as a company that develops and implements AI solutions. David outlined three key areas of activity: integrating AI agents into customer service; utilizing smart tools to monitor the network and detect faults before customers even notice them; and deploying cybersecurity solutions to protect users.

He stated that nearly all service calls were now routed to systems powered by AI agents, though no figures were provided on the percentage of calls resolved without human intervention.

One of Bezeq’s primary challenges remains the nationwide rollout of infrastructure. According to the company’s CTO, Yaron Zon, Bezeq expects to complete its fiber-optic deployment to every household in Israel-where it is permitted to do so-by the end of 2027.

The tour also highlighted the critical importance of communications infrastructure during emergencies. The company has procured backup systems and generators designed to allow its facilities to continue operating for about two weeks, even in the event of a prolonged power outage.

According to David, this is an independent initiative by Bezeq, intended to prepare for a scenario in which large parts of Israel are left without electricity. To this end, the company has also made arrangements for fuel supplies to be delivered via tanker trucks. In the longest of the four tunnels, there are eight designated access points, which the company states are secured and monitored around the clock. "The most important infrastructure is not always the one you can see," said David, adding, "Everyone talks about AI in the cloud, but today we showed what lies beneath the cloud."

While Bezeq is busy upgrading its underground infrastructure, David is already looking toward the next generation of computing. He said that the company was exploring how to integrate quantum computing technologies, based on quantum processing units (QPUs), into its systems. In the future, these processors could enable certain computational tasks to be performed with greater efficiency, though the technology is still in the development phase. David also touched upon the possibility of establishing data centers in space, stating that he did not rule out the idea, but no concrete plans by Bezeq in this area were presented.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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