Bezeq declares NIS 515m dividend

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corporation (TASE: BEZQ), headed by chairperson Tomer Raved and CEO Nir David, released second quarter results today indicating continued growth in its core businesses.

The group’s core revenue totaled NIS 2.03 billion for the quarter, 4% more than in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Total revenue rose by just 1.4%, to NIS 2.17 billion.

Bezeq will distribute a dividend of NIS 515 million; NIS 415 million in cash and the remainder in the form of a buyback of shares. The new buyback follows the completion of the previous share buyback program, which amounted to NIS 150 million out of a multi-year framework of NIS 800 million.

Core revenue from Bezeq’s fixed-line services totaled NIS 998 million, 1.9% higher than in the corresponding quarter, while net profit rose 20% to NIS 259 million. Deployment of the company’s fiberoptic lines reached 3.03 million households, and the number of customers connected to the network (retail and wholesale) rose to 1.06 million. ARPU (average revenue per user) for retail Internet customers rose to NIS 142 from NIS 136 in the corresponding quarter.

Mobile telephony unit Pelephone posted revenue of NIS 511 million, representing a 3% rise, and a net profit of NIS 34 million. The company’s subscriber base reached 2.71 million, of which 1.47 million have 5th generation packages. The company’s free cash flow was negative for the quarter, at minus NIS 49 million, mainly because of payments to employees under a new collective labor agreement and the timing of procurement of equipment.

The recovery trend continued at television unit Yes, with revenue of NIS 348 million, the highest quarterly figure for eight years, and a net profit of NIS 12 million, which compares with a NIS 22 million loss in the corresponding quarter. The number of television subscribers at the end of the quarter was 563,000, down 2,000 in comparison with the previous quarter.

Bezeq International recorded NIS 276 million revenue in the quarter and a net profit of NIS 11 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2026.

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