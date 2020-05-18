Bezeq to trial millimeter wave technology

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) will shortly begin a trial of millimeter wave (EHF or extremely high frequency) technology for high-speed Internet, "Globes" has learned. The company is considering a trial at two sites, one of which will be among Israel's Bedouin community, and the other in a standard residential neighborhood.

Bezeq's aim in carrying out trials at two sites in parallel is to test the performance of the providers who will take part, but it is possible that in the end it will have to carry out the trial with just one provider, because the difficulties being experienced by some providers in bringing equipment to Israel.

For Bezeq, millimeter wave is a technological solution that could help it to solve access problems in places where physical fiber-optic infrastructure cannot be provided. There are several sites in Israel that over the years have had difficulty in obtaining telecommunications services from Bezeq because of this, and in coordination with the Ministry of Communications, Bezeq is attempting to reach those places and solve the access problem.

The Ministry of Communications' policy is to allow telecommunications carriers to use the technology, after many years in which use of these frequencies was not regularized, unlike the situation in many other countries. Carriers in Israel are examining the technology as a complement to the deployment of fiber-optic cable. The demand at present is mostly from such entities as local authorities that are interested in creating smart cities, and businesses that need creative broadband connections in industrial parks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2020

