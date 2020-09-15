CPI unchanged in August, home prices continue rising

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged in August, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this evening, below market expectations which had predicted a 0.1% - 0.2% rise. Over the past 12 months, the CPI has fallen by 0.8%.

Notable price decreases in August included clothing and footwear (2.2%), fresh fruit (1.2%), and telecom (1%). Notable price increases included culture and entertainment (1.9%), and fresh vegetables (1.2%).

In contrast housing prices are continuing to rise. Housing prices rose by 1% in June-July after rising 0.4% in May-June and have now risen by 2.9% over the past 12 months.

en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020