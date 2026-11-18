Like those of its competitors, the quarterly financial statements of telecommunications company Cellcom (TASE: CEL) also indicate the improvement in the local mobile telephony market. The company posted a twelve-year record net profit, that is, the highest net profit since the reform of the mobile market, which introduced new competitors and lowered price levels.

The company’s share price is currently up by about 5.5% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In the third quarter of this year, Cellcom recorded revenue of NIS 714 million from the mobile sector, 4.2% more than in corresponding quarter last year, and adjusted EBITDA of NIS 272 million from this segment, up 9.7%.

In the fixed-line segment, revenue actually declined by 8.4% to NIS 350 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 5% to NIS 127 million. In the electricity supply sector, Cellcom recorded 18.2% growth in revenue to NIS 91 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of NIS 1 million.

Overall, Cellcom concluded the quarter with revenue exceeding NIS 1 billion, almost unchanged from the corresponding quarter. Net profit jumped by 35.5% to NIS 103 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.1% to NIS 399 million.

Increase in subscriber base

Cellcom’s subscriber base grew to over 3.7 million, alongside a rise in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) to NIS 40.9, which compares with NIS 40.5 in the corresponding quarter last year and NIS 38.6 in the previous quarter.

At the end of the quarter, Cellcom also had 277,000 television subscribers and 395,000 internet subscribers (including 368,000 fiber subscribers). ARPU for internet subscribers was NIS 97.3, down slightly in comparison with both the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter.

In the first three quarters of the year, Cellcom's revenue fell by 2.7% to NIS 3.1 billion, while net profit increased by 33.5% to NIS 267 million, and EBITDA was NIS 1.1 billion, an increase of 5.1%.

Lowest debt in 20 years

Cellcom also reports its lowest debt in the past twenty years, as the company says a sharp improvement in cash flow has reduced its net debt to below NIS 1 billion: about NIS 970 million, which compares with NIS 1.46 billion in the corresponding quarter and NIS 1.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Free cash flow amounted to NIS 140 million in the third quarter. Since the beginning of the year it totals NIS 391 million, another twelve-year record.

"We have undergone significant change"

Cellcom CEO Eli Adadi said, "The results we present today reflect the significant change that Cellcom has undergone in the past two years and the success of the business strategy we are leading. The records in profitability and free cash flow, alongside the continuous decline in net financial debt, express the strength of the company and the financial strength we have built.

"After establishing a strong financial and operational infrastructure we are working to leverage the company’s achievements for continued growth, exploring new business opportunities, developing additional growth engines, and accelerating innovation and digital transformation processes. We will continue to work toward strengthening Cellcom’s position as Israel’s leading telecommunications company, while creating value for our customers and shareholders."

Cellcom has market cap of NIS 5.3 billion, following a 13.9% decline in its share price since the beginning of the year. The company’s largest shareholder is private equity firm Fortissimo Capital, led by Yuval Cohen, which holds 33% of the shares.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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