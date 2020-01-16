Cloud monitoring co Epsagon raises $16m

Cloud application monitoring, troubleshooting and repair startup Epsagon today announced the completion of a $16 million financing round led by US Venture Partners (USVP) and with the participation of seed round investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Stage One Ventures.

Epsagon was founded in 2017 by CEO Nitzan Shapira and Ran Ribenzaft and has raised $20 million to date. The company has 30 employees of whom 20 are in Tel Aviv and 10 in the company's San Francisco headquarters. The company plans hiring 30 more staff, mainly in sales and marketing for the US headquarters. The company declines to publish details about annual revenue and customers.

Epsagon provides an end-to-end monitoring solution that enables DevOps and engineering teams to monitor, visualize, troubleshoot and quickly fix their cloud applications across any type of microservice - containers, Kubernetes, or serverless workloads. Epsagon's technology is fully automated for modern environments where the host may not be accessible, which makes traditional monitoring agents obsolete. Epsagon is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with DevOps, Data and Analytics, and Retail Competencies and can integrate with any cloud provider - AWS, Google and Azure clouds - or Kubernetes clusters in less than five minutes.

Shapira said, "Cloud microservices have enabled companies to build applications faster than ever before; yet visibility into what's working and what's running in production remains a challenge. Two years ago, we launched Epsagon to address this blindspot, and today we're continuously evolving our SaaS platform to scale with the growing cloud microservices stack. With this round of funding, Epsagon extends its reach to more customers, delivering the ability to accelerate developer velocity and fix issues in seconds - with payload visibility. Epsagon makes the cloud service model even more attractive to more businesses."

