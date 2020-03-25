Customer opinion analysis co Revuze raises $5m

Israeli customer opinion analysis company Revuze has announced the closing of a $5.1 million financing round, despite the coronavirus crisis, led by Maverick Ventures and with the participation of previous investor Prytek. The company has raised $12 million including the latest funding.

Revuze, which specializes in AI driven market research, has developed an all automated customer opinion analyzer. The company says that its system can undertake a deeper and more significant analysis than any other product available on the market and provide insights based on data that it has not previously been possible to obtain. Assisted by Revuze, any business user can for the first time make decisions based on data without requiring the help of analysts, data scientists, or information technologists.

The company's flagship product Revuze Explorer scans millions of consumer opinions on a daily basis from a range of public and internal information sources and through machine learning, AI semantic analysis of texts, dividing and organizing all the information into the most relevant subjects for every brand and product. In this way, a company can receive immediate feedback about its products and brands and those of its rivals in real time.

Revuze recently began to provide its customers with customer loyalty reports such as Net Promoter Score (NPS) and measuring their consumer satisfaction (CSAT) as well as that of their rivals. All this is in real time and for the first time without needing to conduct customer satisfaction surveys. During the current coronavirus crisis, with all customers switching to buy every product online, understanding the customer’s needs becomes even more important.

Revuze investor Prytek is an international investment group, which in addition to capital investment, has set up for its portfolio companies an international marketing, distribution and sales network for the companies' products which brings in additional revenue. In the case of Revuze, Prytek has established a successful marketing network for the company's products in several countries.

Revuze CEO Boaz Grinvald said, "I’m excited to partner with the great team at Maverick ventures, as well as strengthen our successful partnership with Prytek. These great investors recognized the revolution Revuze is bringing to global brands. We are the first to make deep market insights available to any business user from the comfort of their desk at an affordable price. No more standing in line for data or waiting on research to come back. Now any business role can make the best possible decisions."

He added, "Our technology allows us to provide every business user with deep market insights from their work desk at a price every pocket can afford. There is no longer a need to hang around to receive data or complete research. Now every business manager can make the best decisions. Despite the coronavirus crisis, we have hired 10 employees and we are working to continue increasing our team." Prytek founder and managing partner Andrey Yashunsky said, "The investment expresses our continuous belief in Revuze and its future. We will continue to leverage the product and expand its distribution across our global operations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2020

