Cloud security co Native emerges from stealth with $42m funding

Cybersecurity company Native Security has emerged from stealth mode and announced $42 million in funding. The company has also presented its approach to cloud security for the AI age. According to its announcement, the company seeks to assist enterprises in optimal exploitation of existing security tools at cloud providers that are not actually fully implemented.

The company raised $31 million in an A round led by Ballistic Ventures, together with existing investors General Catalyst, YL Ventures, and Merlin Ventures, which invested $11 million in the company’s seed round. Ballistic Ventures partner Phil Venables, formerly chief information security officer at Google Cloud, has joined Native's board.

Native Security says that the money will be used to expand its activity in the US and Israel and its research and development team. The company currently has 41 employees in Tel Aviv and the US, and plans to grow to 90 employees by the end of 2026. It was founded in 2024 by Amit Meggido (CEO), Gal Ordo (CPO), and Eyal Faingold (CTO). All three have considerable experience in cloud security. Megiddo led the management of Amazon GuardDuty; Ordo was product manager for AWS Security Hub; and Faingold was VP of Cloud Security Products at Check Point. The three worked on security systems relied on by large enterprises around the world.

The background to the founding of the company is a change in cyber threats, accelerated by the growing use of AI. Hackers are using AI-based tools to spot vulnerabilities and take advantage of them very rapidly. Security approaches based on retrospective discovery are no longer adequate, and enterprises need to switch to a preventative approach based on correct planning of cloud architecture.

Although the cloud providers offer advanced security tools, implementing them is complicated, and even risky in multi-cloud environments. According to Native Security, many enterprises only use a small portion of the capabilities available, and then only partially.

The company says that its platform is designed to bridge this gap through a central control and enforcement layer. The system uses the cloud providers’ existing security mechanisms and applies the policy defined by the enterprise’s security team. The company says that it already works with Fortune 100 companies in finance, technology, and the media.

"Cloud providers invest heavily in security controls. The irony is that most enterprises struggle to use them effectively, especially across multiple clouds. We built Native so that security teams can define security policy intent and have it enforced everywhere, staying aligned as environments change. When security is native to the infrastructure, it enables the business to move faster within a secure framework," Megiddo said.

"Cloud security has reached an inflection point where reactive detection can't keep up," said YL Ventures senior partner Ofer Schreiber. "Native's unified enforcement layer is becoming an essential pillar of secure-by-design infrastructure."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2026.

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