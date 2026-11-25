Upon assuming his position, the director general of the Ministry of Defense, Major General (Res.) Amir Baram, outlined three key reforms: expanding defense exports; turning the Rehabilitation Division into a national authority; and significantly upgrading defense procurement processes.

The first two initiatives have already been implemented, and now, with the submission of the findings of the committee led by Major General (Res.) Amir Abulafia, a former head of the Planning Directorate, substantial progress has been made on procurement programs.

In recent years, several internal committees in the Ministry of Defense have addressed the issue of defense procurement, but only within the ministry itself. The Abulafia committee therefore specifically examined the interfaces between the ministry and the IDF, where processes are led, in parallel with the ministry’s director general, by Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Tamir Yadai. Over the course of about six months, the Abulafia committee analyzed the relationship between the supplier and the purchaser. On the ministry’s side, it examined the Directorate of Procurement (Manhar) and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (Mafat), while on the IDF side it looked at the various service branches and the general staff.

The review spanned the entire process, from the specification of the need, to the approval processes, to the suppliers, to implementation. The committee’s broad conclusions were submitted to Baram in the summer. Since then, a process of refining these conclusions has taken place-with the director general and the deputy chief of staff selecting specific recommendations and putting them into action. Within the ministry, there is a growing recognition that while defense procurement processes in the Western world tend to be cumbersome, with everyone seeking ways to streamline and shorten them, countries in the East leverage centralized leadership to move forward rapidly. It was therefore considered necessary to determine how to accelerate procurement.

Fewer tender exemptions

The conclusions that the committee reached address, first and foremost, the problematic nature of relying on a single contract model. Instead, the Ministry of Defense intends to shift toward tenders with two or more winning bidders, an approach designed to ensure redundancy, faster delivery, and greater competition.

At the same time, the long-standing practice of procurement via tender exemptions is due to disappear. Although some matters will inevitably remain tied to a single supplier - such as the Iron Dome system, which no company other than Rafael produces - in most procurement cases, reliance on a single supplier can be avoided.

Within the IDF, the requesting units are being required to reduce over-specification. Many of the requirements originally established by the IDF to mitigate risks have, in practice, become barriers to competition. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense intends to resort much more to off-the-shelf products rather than new development, in order to avoid delays and unnecessary costs.

No more excuses

One particularly interesting development to watch will be the strengthening of enforcement. For years, a norm has persisted whereby certain suppliers fail to meet delivery deadlines, offering a variety of excuses that are nonetheless accepted.

Senior officials at the Ministry of Defense have become tired of this situation, and will show much less patience for such lapses. Instead, there will be a broader range of suppliers, with a more flexible, need-based evaluation process rather than a rigid, uniform approach. Furthermore, plans are in place to launch an extensive online platform that will be much more comprehensive than the current Market portal via which requesting units will be able to procure a wide range of products.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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