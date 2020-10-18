Demonstrators return to Jerusalem streets

After several weeks of coronavirus-related restrictions, demonstrators returned last night to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Balfour Street in Jerusalem. There were also protests in other cities, and on bridges and road junctions around Israel.

The organization Kumi Yisrael (Arise Israel) put the number of demonstrators in Jerusalem at about 20,000.The demonstrators called on Netanyahu to resign because of what they see as his government's failures in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, and because of the criminal charges against him.

In Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel held a demonstration calling for Netanyahu to be investigated in the affair of the procurement of submarines for the Israel Navy and protesting against the decision by the Attorney General to close the file.. Among the speakers was former minister of foreign affairs Tzipi Livni.

Four people were arrested in Tel Aviv on suspicion of having attacked the demonstrators. Three of them, including a messenger of meals distribution company Wolt, were alleged to have sprayed tear gas at demonstrators. Attacks on demonstrators were also reported in Haifa, Lod, Ramat Gan, and Kiryat Ata. In Jerusalem, nine demonstrators were arrested after confrontations with the police.

