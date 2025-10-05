Denmark revives interest in Israeli air defense system

"Israeli air defense is again on the Danish Ministry of Defense’s radar," according to the website of DR (the Danish Broadcasting Corporation). "The Danish army is still interested in an Israel air defense system called Barak MX, a product of Israel Aerospace Industries," the reports states.

The Danes’ interest in the Israeli defense system has grown following last week’s incursion by drones at several Danish airports and military installations. Barak MX is offered to Denmark with a built-in "soft kill" option that attacks drones electronically and neutralizes them.

The Israeli system was ruled out in the procurement process, "but because of the short supply time and the soft kill solution it is once more on the radar of the Ministry of Defense," DR reports.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2025.

