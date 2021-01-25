Dor Alon buys 50% of BBB burger chain

Blue Square Israel (NYSE: BSI; TASE: BSI) unit Dor Alon Energy in Israel (1988) Ltd. (TASE: DRAL), controlled by Moti Ben Moshe, has announced that it is buying a 50% stake in Israel's BBB burger chain at a company valuation of NIS 150 million.

BBB is one of the country's leading food chains with burger brands including BBB itself, Moses, Burgerim, Moses Shop, and Meat Deli. The chain is in advanced talks to buy additional food chains and set up new formats. The group operates about 100 restaurants throughout Israel via franchisees.

BBB has annual revenue of more than NIS 500 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2021

