Eight dead in heavy overnight missile barrage

In a heavy barrage of missiles from Iran overnight, eight people in Israel were killed. Four were in Petah Tikva, thee in Haifa, and one in Bnei Brak. Dozens of people have been injured and taken to hospital, including a thirty-year-old woman in severe condition. Three of the people killed in Petah Tikva were in a protected space, but it sustained a direct hit, and the three were killed by the shock wave. Missiles landed in several places and caused widespread damage. Rescue teams continue to search for people trapped in the wreckage.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that his embassy’s Tel Aviv branch had been damaged in last night’s missile attack, but that the damage was minor, and no-one was injured. The embassy and consulate remain closed.

The IDF spokesperson has announced that Israel Air Force aircraft attacked command posts of the Quds of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and of the Iranian army. "At these command posts, Quds Force personnel planned terrorist attacks on Israel through the Iranian regime’s proxies in the Middle East," he said.

Israir has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Israel, and also flights to Eilat, until June 30. "The decision is in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Transport and the provisional order of the Civil Aviation Authority. Israel’s airspace is still closed to take-offs and landings," the company said in a statement.

