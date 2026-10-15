El Al, Doral to join Tel Aviv 35 Index

It is now official and final: El Al Israel Airlines and Doral Group Renewable Energy Sources have achieved a historic milestone, securing their places in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s flagship index, the Tel Aviv 35, for the first time. The two companies, which were the frontrunners throughout most of the measurement period, will accede to their elevated status in the semi-annual index update, set to take effect in November.

The current index revision was unusual in that the Tel Aviv 35 list actually contained 36 stocks, following the rapid addition of cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks in August. In accordance with the index rules, three stocks are now being relegated from the top tier, while only two, Doral and El Al, are promoted to it.

According to data from the software firm SmartBull, which provides real-time forecasts of index changes, Doral qualified for inclusion in the ten-day "determination period" with an average market cap of NIS 11.55 billion. El Al followed closely, with an average market cap of NIS 11.05 billion. Two other contenders, Energix (NIS 10.79 billion) and hotel chain Fattal (NIS 10.4 billion), fell short and did not qualify.

The stocks leaving the index and moving to the Tel Aviv 90 list are YH Dimri Construction and Development, Shufersal, and Kenon Holdings.

The changes to the index composition will take effect on November 5, and will be accompanied by buying and selling in large volumes f the newly promoted and relegated stocks by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the indices.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2026.

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