Elbit Systems bids to upgrade Argentinian F-16s

Argentina is upgrading its armed forces, and in that context it bought 24 F-16 combat aircraft from Denmark last year, for $300 million. The aircraft require substantial upgrading to bring them in line with current technological levels. Danish companies are involved in the project, as of course is US company Lockheed Martin, which built the aircraft. According to reports in Latin America, Israeli company Elbit Systems could also take part.

<p>Elbit Systems has a close relationship with the Argentinian military, Among other things, the company upgraded Argentina’s TAM (Tanque Argentino Mediano) tanks.

<p>In its effort to win part of the F-16 upgrade work, Elbit Systems held a presentation in Buenos Aires of its capabilities in that area. The Swords of Iron war has showcased those capabilities, particularly the company’s air-to-ground munitions, such as the Rampage missile, as well as its prowess in electronic warfare, aircraft protection, and avionics.

<p>The reports from Latin America describe the current state of contacts as "tentative". Whereas Spain is cancelling deals and suspending negotiations with Israeli defense companies, new markets such as Argentina could to some extent represent an alternative.

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href="https://en.globes.co.i>en.globes.co.il</a> - on October 8, 2025.</i>

<p><i>© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.</i>