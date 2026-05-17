Elbit unit wins US night-vision binocular development contract

Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) subsidiary Elbit America has won a contract from the US Army to develop and test a Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD). Elbit America says that the contract will enable Elbit America to compete for the next phase, which is valued at up to $450.6 million, and positions it to compete for additional future production orders that could result in the delivery of a significant number of systems for US soldiers.

The BiNOD system is intended to replace the AN/PVS-14 monocular night vision system, which has been in service for nearly three decades.

Elbit America describes BiNOD as "an affordable, ruggedized, lightweight, helmet-mounted binocular night vision system purpose-built for the modern battlefield." It says that the two-tube configuration unlocks true stereoscopic vision to soldiers, providing enhanced depth perception, spatial awareness, and more intuitive movements in complex environments. Its enhanced optics provide sharper imagery, boost contrast, and accelerate target acquisition in dynamic conditions.

BiNOD is one of many examples of the way in which the US Army seeks to upgrade the technological capabilities available to it troops to make them ready for the challenges of the future. Night warfare is receiving particular attention. Elbit America president and CEO Luke Savoie said, "Rugged, trusted and able to be produced in mass, BiNOD is offered at a price point for our customers to get them at volume."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2026.

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