Entree Capital raises $300m in two new funds

Venture capital firm Entrée Capital, which is known for having made the first investment in Monday.com, has raised $300 million in two separate funds for investment in, among other things, artificial intelligence, deep-tech and quantum computing, and crypto. The firm, run by partners Avi Eyal, Ran Achituv, Eran Bielski, and Yoni Osherov (who was senior VP of sales at Monday.com), set out to raise the new funds at the height of the war in the Gaza Strip last May, and closed them within six months.

The announcement of the funds does not disclose the identities of the investors, but "Globes" has learned that among them are Israeli financial institutions such as Clal, Amitim, and Discount Capital, which also invested in previous Entrée Capital funds. Among the foreign entities that have invested are Hamilton Lane, LGT Capital Partners, and Wilshire. This follows the success of previous Entrée Capital funds, the most successful apparently being the fund that led the initial investment in Monday.com, which achieved a return of 30.2 times the investment in it. Other mature funds of the firm are at around a return of four times the investment.

One of the new funds raised, amounting to $125 million, will be mainly invested in pre-seed, seed. The other fund, of $175 million, is earmarked for later stage investments, in A and B rounds, mostly minority investments in companies in which Entrée Capital did not invest at the seed stage. A small portion of the second fund will be deployed in supporting in which Entrée Capital has previously invested, in order to maintain its percentage stake in them.

With the raising of the current funds, Entrée Capital now has $1.5 billion under management in ten funds raised to date.

Entrée Capital was founded by Avi Eyal fifteen years ago with a mandate to invest in young companies, not necessarily Israeli. At the beginning, it even invested in known brands such as games company Zynga, social network Snapchat, and delivery apps such as Postmates in the US and Deliveroo in the UK. The new funds too will invest both in Israel and elsewhere, in the US, the UK, and Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.