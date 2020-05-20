Etihad Airways flight lands in Israel for first time

Yet another unprecedented event due to the Covid-19 pandemic took place yesterday when an Etihad Airways flight landed at Ben Gurion airport in Israel for the first time ever. The Abu Dhabi-based United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier's cargo plane was bringing medical equipment for the Palestinian Authority in crates marked with their purpose in English and Arabic.

In order not to court controversy, just as happens with Egypt Air planes landing at Ben Gurion airport, the Etihad jet was plain white with no livery.

Nevertheless, this was a major historical development because Israel has no diplomatic relations with the UAE and the decision to send an Etihad plane to Israel was coordinated at the highest political levels. The hope is that it won't be so very long until Etihad is making regular scheduled flights to Israel.

