Events management co Bizzabo raises $27m

Business events management and marketing software platform developer Bizzabo has raised $27 million in a financing round led by Viola Growth and with the participation of new investor Siemens venture capital arm Next47. The latest round brings Bizzabo's total fundraising to $56 million. The company will use the funds to expand its platform and grow its R&D.

The company was founded in 2011 by CEO Eran Ben-Shushan, Alon Alroy, Boaz Katz and has 120 employees, 45 of them in its offices in Tel Aviv and the remainder in New York. Bizzabo's events cloud empowers event marketers to manage, measure and grow professional events worldwide.

Ben Shoshan said, "We are liked in the conferences world because we believe that encounters between people is one of the most powerful thing that there is but the relative technology today in conferences is old fashioned and inefficient. All the data from conferences held on our platform enables us to begin to operate machine learning applications and create a profile for conference participants and offer them software that interests them and connects them up to the relevant people."

Ben Shoshan said that over the past year Bizaboo has doubled its revenue. Since its establishment, the company has organized thousands of conferences and events with customers including the Bank of Ireland, Forbes, Dow Jones, Adobe, Gainsight, Electronic Arts and Hubspot.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019