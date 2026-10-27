Exit polls show indecisive election result

The turnout in the elections for the Knesset in Israel today was exceptionally high. By 20:00 74.3% of the electorate had voted. Voting ended at 22:00, and the various news channels published their exit polls. The picture that emerges is that neither the coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu nor the opposition, the "change block", in which Gadi Eisenkot led the largest party, Yashar, has won a decisive victory.

The surprise of the election is the large number of seats apparently won by the Arab parties: around 16-18 in the exit polls, up from 10 in the outgoing Knesset. Likud has fallen from 32 seats to 24-30, while the coalition it leads has fallen from 64 seats to 50-60.

The results according to the exit polls are as follows:

Channel 13

Likud - 25

Yashar - 23

Beyahad - 14

Joint Arab List - 10

Democrats - 9

Yisrael Beitenu - 7

Ra’am - 7

United Torah Judaism - 7

Shas - 6

Otzma Yehudit - 6

Opposition - 53

Coalition - 50

Arab parties - 17

Kan 11

Likud - 25

Yashar - 21

Beyahad - 13

Joint Arab List - 10

Democrats - 10

Yisrael Beitenu - 8

Ra’am - 7

United Torah Judaism - 7

Shas - 6

Otzma Yehudit - 7

Religious Zionist - 6

Opposition - 53

Coalition - 50

Arab parties - 17

Channel 12

Likud - 24

Yashar - 22

Beyahad - 13

Joint Arab List - 11

Democrats - 9

Yisrael Beitenu - 9

Ra’am - 7

United Torah Judaism - 6

Shas - 8

Otzma Yehudit - 6

Religious Zionist - 6

Opposition - 52

Coalition - 50

Arab parties - 18

Channel 16

Likud - 25

Yashar - 22

Beyahad - 13

Joint Arab List - 11

Democrats - 10

Yisrael Beitenu - 6

Ra’am - 5

United Torah Judaism - 6

Shas - 7

Otzma Yehudit - 7

Religious Zionist - 7

Opposition - 51

Coalition - 53

Arab parties - 16

Channel 14

Likud - 30

Yashar - 19

Beyahad - 11

Joint Arab List - 10

Democrats - 9

Yisrael Beitenu - 4

Ra’am - 7

United Torah Judaism - 7

Shas - 9

Otzma Yehudit - 7

Religious Zionist - 7

Opposition - 43

Coalition - 60

Arab parties - 17

Channel 15 i24 News

Likud - 27

Yashar - 20

Beyahad - 15

Joint Arab List - 9

Democrats - 9

Yisrael Beitenu - 5

Ra’am - 7

United Torah Judaism - 7

Shas - 8

Otzma Yehudit - 7

Religious Zionist - 6

Opposition - 49

Coalition - 55

Arab parties - 16

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.