Expansion plan for Rambam Hospital doubles number of beds

The Haifa Local Planning and Building Committee has approved a plan to double the number of beds at Rambam Hospital through expansion of the hospital building. This is a preliminary step toward final approval, which falls under the authority of the District Planning and Building Committee.

The plan states that the expansion of Rambam Hospital follows from its status as a "super-hospital" serving the entire northern region. The objective is almost to double its current capacity of 976 beds to 1,875, adding space for clinics, research institutes, additional medical services, laboratories, technical areas, training centers for medical, nursing, and paramedical staff, a lodging facility for patients and their families, and parking areas.

To accommodate the additional space required by the medical program, the plan includes significant expansion of the existing hospital complex. This involves the construction of new buildings, particularly to the north facing the "Quiet Beach", and the incorporation of 5.7 dunams to the west of the hospital, bringing the total site area to 101 dunams. This entails encroaching westward into the Bat Galim neighborhood, encompassing several plots currently zoned for residential use and occupied by old residential buildings. This residential zoning will be revoked, and the land will be incorporated into the hospital grounds.

The plan, designed by Tahel Aisenberg Shaked of the Kolker Kolker Epstein firm, entails the demolition of some of the existing structures alongside the preservation of others. On the northern side of the site facing the sea a commercial frontage is planned, oriented toward the coastal promenade.

11-story buildings and a 20-story tower

In total, the hospital’s built space will reach approximately 530,000 square meters, roughly double the current area, through the construction of several 11-story buildings. Additionally, a research and development facility rising to a height of 20 stories will be built. The plan includes an underground entryway leading from Hel Hayam Street, the hospital’s primary access route, to the planned Emergency Department. The current entrance is awkward and frequently causes traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

The plan also includes the reconstruction of the existing helipad and the construction of an additional helipad on the roof of a building within the hospital grounds.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav said, "Rambam is far more than a hospital; it is a strategic asset for Haifa, the North, and the State of Israel as a whole. It is one of the most important, advanced, and innovative medical centers in Israel. Its importance is evident daily-and even more so during emergencies-as it stands at the forefront of medical response, saving lives.

"Expanding it is an investment in the health and security of hundreds of thousands of residents, and it bolsters the healthcare system's capacity to address future challenges. Haifa is the capital of the North, and we are constantly working to strengthen its status as a leading hub for medicine, research, and innovation. Advancing this plan is a significant step toward ensuring accessible, state-of-the-art medical services for generations to come."

This represents only a preliminary stage of the plan, of which more than ten versions have been produced to date. The plan next goes to the District Planning and Building Committee, for an approval process that could take a long time.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

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