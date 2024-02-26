FDA approves X-trodes monitoring patch

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Israeli company X-trodes’ product Smart Skin for sale. The product is a thin, transparent adhesive patch in which are embedded miniature electrodes. It can be attached anywhere on the body, to measure brain activity (EEG), heart activity (EKG), eye movements, muscular activity, and other signs. It can remain on the skin for several days, and wirelessly relay data to a telephone.

FDA approval was granted after the company demonstrated that its product measures these signs at a similar standard to that of existing devices. Up to now, the product has been marketed to physicians for use in research.

X-trodes was founded on the basis of research in the laboratory of Prof. Yael Hanein at Tel Aviv University. It will initially focus on sleep and heart monitoring markets.

Hanein is known for her work on chips implanted in the eye that restore sight to the blind. The technology was commercialized through a company called Nano Retina, but it was not a commercial success. At the scientific level, however, Prof. Hanein is considered a world expert on measurement electrodes.

According to the Startup Nation website, X-trodes has so far raised $7.5 million from Singapore-based The Chartered Group, Valence Ventures, and British businessperson Jeremy Coller. The company’s CEO is Ziv Peremen.

