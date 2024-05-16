Five IDF soldiers killed by friendly fire

The IDF spokesperson has given permission to report that five combat soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade 202 battalion were killed in action in Jabalya, in the northern Gaza Strip, yesterday evening. Seven other soldiers from the same battalion were wounded in the incident, thee of them severely. The names of the fallen are Captain Roi Bet-Yaakov, First Sergeant Gilad Aryeh Baum, First Sergeant Bezalel Shashua, Sergeant Daniel Hamou, and Sergeant Ilan Chen.

The initial investigation indicates that the paratroopers had seized an area together with armored forces, and some of them entered a three-storey building. At the same time, a tank crew spotted the barrel of a weapon poking out from a window in the same building, and fired at it. They also directed another tank towards the building, and this tank also fired at it. Two shells hit the building.

In another incident in Jabalya, two soldiers were severely wounded by RPG fire.

Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that it has completed the anchoring of a floating pier to a beach in the Gaza Strip. The pier will be used to unload humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, and will become operational in the next few days. The report stresses that distribution of the aid will be by the UN, and that US forces have not entered the Gaza Strip.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.