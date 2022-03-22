Four killed in Beersheva terror attack

Four people have been killed in a terror attack in Beersheva. The incident began at about 4.15pm when a gas station worker was found stabbed to death. Two more people were stabbed and killed in the nearby Big shopping center and another person was run over and killed by the terrorist who was eventually shot dead by a passerby.

The perpetrator was reportedly from the Negev Bedouin tower of Hura and previously had served a prison sentence for being a member of a terrorist organization. A spokesman for Hamas in Gaza praised the terrorist for his actions.

