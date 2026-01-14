Fox opening Jumbo Greece store in Rishon LeZion

Fashion retailer Fox Wizel (TASE: FOX) and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) have signed an agreement for opening a Jumbo Greece store in Rishon LeZion. The branch, which will be constructed in the second half of 2026, will sprawl over 7,000 square meters. It will be located at the Bar-On site on Etzel Street, in a building from which "Globes" also operates, under a long-term lease. The investment in the project is estimated at NIS 18-24 million.

Fox Wizel currently operates four branches, each 10,000-13,000 square meters in area, of the Greek retail chain, in Eilat, Haifa, Beersheva, and Netanya. New giant stores are planned in the Star Center in Ashdod and in Kfar Sava. Later on, additional branches 2,000-5,000 square meters in area will be opened around Israel: three in Jerusalem, and others in Nazareth, Karmiel, Ashkelon, and elsewhere.

Besides the activity in Israel, Fox Wizel also holds the franchise for operating the Jumbo Greece chain in Canada.

The Jumbo Greece store in Rishon LeZion will offer a very wide range of products in many categories, among them toys and stationery, household goods, cleaning products, and toiletries. More than 50% of the products are priced below NIS 10. The chain holds a range of international brands such as Barbie, Disney, Fisher Price, and My Little Pony.

The agreement on the construction of the new site was signed in the offices of Rishon LeZion mayor Raz Kinstlich and in the presence of Fox Wizel CEO and controlling shareholder Harel Wiesel and Uzi Levy, CEO of Mivne Real Estate. The Mivne group currently operates 22 shopping centers in Israel.

"Opening the new branch of Jumbo Greece in Rishon LeZion is another step in deepening the brand’s business in Israel, and reflects our confidence in the city’s commercial potential," Wiesel said.

"The collaboration with the Fox group strengthens the standing of the project and testifies to the commercial potential of the city," Levy added. "In the past few years we have seen major companies in Israel coming to Rishon LeZion, thanks to the momentum of the city and its development," Kinstlich said.

