Free tech courses kickstart ex-combat soldiers' careers

Elad Software Systems (TASE: ELAD), in collaboration with the Tech Warriors program of education non-profit organization Atidim, is launching training courses for IDF combat soldiers in data, digital and development, Salesforce and CRM, with no need for any technological background, and at no cost. The courses will last five months in full classroom format, and will combine theoretical study with practical experience on real projects. At the end of the course, 50 graduates will be employed by the company or its customers.

Elad’s VP Human Resources Inbal Cinman said, "Discharged combat soldiers and serving soldiers often struggle to find their place in the labor market, both because of lack of relevant professional experience and because of frequent call-ups to reserve duty and months in which they are unavailable for regular work.

"Contrary to these perceptions, we see reserve soldiers as a strategic asset, and believe that the values and qualifications they acquire during their military service, such as a high level of self-discipline, uncompromising determination, ability to work under pressure, persistence and problem-solving abilities, represent a clear, critical advantage in the modern technological world."

The Tech Warriors program, is now open for Summer 2025 enrollment. Within just a few months, participants are trained in high-demand tech disciplines, such as cybersecurity, software development, DevOps, network administration, Salesforce, and more-and are placed in top-tier companies such as Check Point, Rafael, Radware, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Matrix.

So far, over 2,000 veterans have completed the program, and 65% of them are working in technology. The program is a joint initiative of Atidim, the IDF’s Future Gate Unit, Israel’s Ministry of Defense (Discharged & Reserve Soldiers Division), and the Mifal HaPais lottery.

Shuli Shir, director of Tech Warriors, said, "This program is a game-changer, both personally and economically. By supporting our graduates through job placement, we’re leveling the playing field between those who served in elite tech units and those who didn’t.

"Many of our students are currently serving in reserve duty. We’ve had people return to class directly from the field. Supporting them through that transition is part of our national responsibility."

"I planned to travel after the army, but I realized three months of studies could change everything," says Hadar Yechiya, a former combat soldier now working as a SOC analyst at Computech. "I had zero tech background, but now I’m in a role I love, with a clear career path. This program gave me that."

