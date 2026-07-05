Fri: TA 35 down slightly, despite rises in banks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44%, to 4,123.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 4,099.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07%, to 685.30 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 427.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 2.25 billion in bonds.

Leading sector indices on Friday were the Tel Aviv Israel Energy Index, up 1.56%, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index, up 1.51%. For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.4%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.2% lower, at NIS 2.9960/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.4298/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 0.53%. Tower Semiconductor fell 4.91%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.62%; Discount Bank rose 1.04%; and Phoenix Financial rose 0.53%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Meshek Energy, up 9.06%; Nofar Energy, up 5.23%; Hilan, up 4.67%; Isracard, up 4.54%; and Matrix, up 4.43%. Enlight fell 4.32%, Nova fell 3.55%, and Gilat Satellite Systems fell 3.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 5, 2026.

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