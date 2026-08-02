Fri: Tel Aviv 35 ends July ahead

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 4,149.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.25%, to 4,071.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.51%, to 665.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 427.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index rose 3.15%, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 1.98%, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 1.51%.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3% in July. The Tel Aviv Banks Index rose 9.2% over the month, and the Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index rose 8.3%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.52% lower, at NIS 3.0570/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.13% lower, at NIS 3.5190/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 1.66%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.56%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%; Tower Semiconductor rose 4.48%; and Elbit Systems rose 2.97%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Wesure Global Tech, up 7.19%; Blue Square Real Estate, up 5.83%; and IBI Investment House, up 4.98%. Opko Health fell 2.11% and Nofar Energy fell 2.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2026.

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