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Fri: Tel Aviv 35 ends July ahead

2 Aug, 2026 8:33
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Rises in bank, biomed and construction stocks on Friday kept the flagship index in positive territory for the month.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 4,149.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.25%, to 4,071.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.51%, to 665.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 427.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index rose 3.15%, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 1.98%, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 1.51%.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3% in July. The Tel Aviv Banks Index rose 9.2% over the month, and the Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index rose 8.3%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.52% lower, at NIS 3.0570/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.13% lower, at NIS 3.5190/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 1.66%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.56%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%; Tower Semiconductor rose 4.48%; and Elbit Systems rose 2.97%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Wesure Global Tech, up 7.19%; Blue Square Real Estate, up 5.83%; and IBI Investment House, up 4.98%. Opko Health fell 2.11% and Nofar Energy fell 2.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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