Fri: Bank, insurance stocks weigh on market

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.91%, to 4,144.01 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 4,081.52 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40%, to 666.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 425.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.91 billion in equities and NIS 1.31 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 2.93%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 2.84%.

The Aviv 35 Index was down nearly 5% for the week.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.40% higher, at NIS 2.9570/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.42% higher, at NIS 3.3884/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and fell 3.14%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.24%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.84%; Elbit Systems rose 1.06%; and Teva rose 1.80%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Doral Energy, up 6.41%; Keystone, up 5.13%; Meshek Energy, up 5.0%; and Lahav, up 4.92%. Clal Insurance fell 4.30%, Menora Mivtachim fell 3.82%, and Israel Shipyards fell 3.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2026.

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