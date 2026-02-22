Fri: Bank stocks decline but TASE still higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52% to 4,232.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 4,202.67 points, and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 678.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 424.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.03 billion in equities and NIS 1.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.415% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.123/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.488% lower, at NIS 3.674/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.63%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.09% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.20%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Israel Canada (TASE: ISCN) rose 7% and Acro Real Estate (TASE: ACRO) rose 4.89% following their merger.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.