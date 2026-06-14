Fri: Banks, Next Vision pull indices upwards

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79%, to 4,343.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.97%, to 4,292.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.85%, to 701.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 427.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.01% lower, at NIS 2.9350/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.71% lower, at NIS 3.3957/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 1.99%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.04%; Elbit Systems fell 1.38%; Tower Semiconductor rose 3.62%; and Next Vision rose 6.28% after announcing a $12.4 million order.

Notable advancers on Friday were Priortech, up 8.14%; Prashkovsky, up 8.09%; Ackerstein, up 8.09%; More Investment House, up 7.68%; and AMRM, up 7.28%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 7.96%, and Bazan fell 5.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2026.

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