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Fri: Banks, Next Vision pull indices upwards

14 Jun, 2026 12:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ended the week with strong rises in the main indices.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79%, to 4,343.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.97%, to 4,292.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.85%, to 701.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 427.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.01% lower, at NIS 2.9350/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.71% lower, at NIS 3.3957/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 1.99%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.04%; Elbit Systems fell 1.38%; Tower Semiconductor rose 3.62%; and Next Vision rose 6.28% after announcing a $12.4 million order.

Notable advancers on Friday were Priortech, up 8.14%; Prashkovsky, up 8.09%; Ackerstein, up 8.09%; More Investment House, up 7.68%; and AMRM, up 7.28%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 7.96%, and Bazan fell 5.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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