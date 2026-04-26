Fri: Banks weaken, Intel results lift Camtek

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.29%, to 4,362.45 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.24%, to 4,274.55 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16%, to 704.49 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 418.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.59 billion in bonds.

The banking and real estate sectors saw the steepest declines. The Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 3.5%, and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index fell 1.91%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.07% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.003/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was also set 0.07% lower, at NIS 3.5081/€.

All of the five most heavily traded stocks fell on Friday. Bank Hapoalim led trading, and fell 3.58%. Bank Leumi fell 3.19%; Discount Bank fell 3.65%; Tower Semiconductor fell 0.44%; and Elbit Systems fell 1.99%.

Notable advancers were Priortech, up 7.69%; Camtek, up 5.72%; and Meshek Energy, up 3.29%. Opko Health fell 4.38%, Isracard fell 4.25%, and YH Dimri fell 4.16%. Semiconductor inspection equipment company Camtek was lifted by the results of Intel, an important customer. So far this year, Camtek’s share price has risen 75%, and it has gained more than 5,000% in the past three years. Its current market cap is NIS 27.5 billion, making it the seventeenth most valuable company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2026.

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