Fri: Big two banks, defense stocks lead rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 4,253.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41%, to 4,173.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.66%, to 687.20 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 427.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.34 billion in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.98%, the Tel Aviv Israel Energy Index fell 1.19%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 1.13%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.0620/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.4863/€.

Phoenix Financial led trading on Friday, and fell 1.12%. Bank Leumi rose 0.51%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.75%; Tower Semiconductor rose 4.70%; and Elbit Systems rose 3.87%.

Notable advancers on Friday were RP Optic, up 6.66%; Next Vision, up 6.33%; Electra Real Estate, up 5.01%; and IES, up 4.88%. Nofar Energy fell 5.68%, IDI Insurance fell 4.17%, Azorim fell 4.16%, and Doral Energy fell 3.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2026.

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