Fri: Construction sector powers rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 4,406.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.06%, to 4,309.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05%, to 687.69 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.29%, to 418.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.26 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

The construction sector was particularly strong on Friday, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 5.01%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 2.9960/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.5291/€.

Enlight led trading on Friday, and rose 1.67%. Elbit Systems fell 0.49%; Bank Leumi rose 1.90%; Doral Energy rose 4.28%; and Nofar Energy fell 0.46%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Retailors, up 11.16%; Prashkovsky, up 8.97%; Aura, up 8.66%; Israel Canada, up 6.43%; and Property & Building, up 6.32%. Navitas fell 3.06%, NewMed fell 2.38%, Energean fell 1.27%, and Delek Group fell 1.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2026.

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