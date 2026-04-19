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Fri: Construction sector powers rise

19 Apr, 2026 9:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose on Friday, with the construction sector particularly strong.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 4,406.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.06%, to 4,309.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05%, to 687.69 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.29%, to 418.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.26 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

The construction sector was particularly strong on Friday, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 5.01%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 2.9960/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.5291/€.

Enlight led trading on Friday, and rose 1.67%. Elbit Systems fell 0.49%; Bank Leumi rose 1.90%; Doral Energy rose 4.28%; and Nofar Energy fell 0.46%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Retailors, up 11.16%; Prashkovsky, up 8.97%; Aura, up 8.66%; Israel Canada, up 6.43%; and Property & Building, up 6.32%. Navitas fell 3.06%, NewMed fell 2.38%, Energean fell 1.27%, and Delek Group fell 1.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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