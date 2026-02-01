search
Fri: Defense stocks slide again

1 Feb, 2026 9:52
The main indices rose on Friday, with weakness in the defense sector offset by rises by financial and semiconductor stocks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 4,003.67 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 3,995.64 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 1.43%, to 708.14 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 416.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.95 billion in equities and NIS 2.49 billion in bonds.

Defense stocks were again weak on Friday. The Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 5.95%, after falling 4% on Thursday. Analysts to whom "Globes" spoke described the fall as a healthy correction and a result of natural profit taking. On the other hand, the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 2.95%, and the Banks Index rose 1.38%. Semiconductor stocks were also strong.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.0950/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.6935/€.

Next Vision led trading on Friday, and fell 4.81%. Elbit Systems fell 2.20%; Bank Leumi rose 0.90%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.26%; and Phoenix Financial rose 2.65%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Tower Semiconductor, up 3.64%; Nova, up 3.49%; Priortech, up 3.46%; Harel, up 3.41%; and Camtek, up 3.3%. Aryt fell 7.66%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.05%, Doral Energy fell 3.65%, and Bet Shemesh Engines fell 3.59%.

