Fri: Defense stocks slide again

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 4,003.67 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 3,995.64 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 1.43%, to 708.14 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 416.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.95 billion in equities and NIS 2.49 billion in bonds.

Defense stocks were again weak on Friday. The Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 5.95%, after falling 4% on Thursday. Analysts to whom "Globes" spoke described the fall as a healthy correction and a result of natural profit taking. On the other hand, the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 2.95%, and the Banks Index rose 1.38%. Semiconductor stocks were also strong.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.0950/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.6935/€.

Next Vision led trading on Friday, and fell 4.81%. Elbit Systems fell 2.20%; Bank Leumi rose 0.90%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.26%; and Phoenix Financial rose 2.65%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Tower Semiconductor, up 3.64%; Nova, up 3.49%; Priortech, up 3.46%; Harel, up 3.41%; and Camtek, up 3.3%. Aryt fell 7.66%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.05%, Doral Energy fell 3.65%, and Bet Shemesh Engines fell 3.59%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.