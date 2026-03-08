search
Fri: Energy stocks stand out on flat TASE

8 Mar, 2026 12:08
Delek and Navitas rose today offset by the declines of chip stocks Tower and Camtek.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 4,356.68 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 4,329.54 points, and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 715.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 424.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.46 billion in equities and NIS 2.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.163% higher from Thursday, at NIS 3.077/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% higher, at NIS 3.572/€.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 0.96% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.61%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.05%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.13%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.51%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.02%.

