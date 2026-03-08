Fri: Energy stocks stand out on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 4,356.68 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 4,329.54 points, and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 715.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 424.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.46 billion in equities and NIS 2.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.163% higher from Thursday, at NIS 3.077/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% higher, at NIS 3.572/€.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 0.96% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.61%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.05%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.13%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.51%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.02%.

