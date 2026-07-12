Fri: Finance stocks stage recovery

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 4,055.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index closed flat, on 4,007.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22%, to 662.07 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 428.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 1.45 billion in bonds.

The finance sector was strong on Friday: the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 1.66%, and the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 1.07%. The Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 1.55%, and the Tel Aviv Oil and Gas Exploration Index fell 1.07%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.86% lower, at NIS 3.0060/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.78% lower, at NIS 3.4370/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 0.82%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.64%; Enlight rose 1.63%; Discount Bank rose 0.98%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.75%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Hilan, up 4.20%; Priortech, up 4.11%; Azorim, up 3.54%; Lapidoth Capital, up 3.50%; and Nice, up 3.00%. Meshek Energy fell 4.70%, Energix fell 4.36%, and Aryt fell 3.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2026.

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