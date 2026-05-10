Fri: ICL, Mega Or continue surge

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday, as a resumption of hostilities with Iran began to look less likely. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.00%, to 4,514.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 4,476.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07%, to 727.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 422.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

In the sectoral indices, the strongest rise was in the Tel Aviv Chemical Rubber and Plastic Shares and Convertibles Index, up 5.09%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was unchanged, at NIS 2.9070/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.4186/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.32%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.33%; Enlight rose 4.60%; Tower Semiconductor, benefiting from a renewed rally in semiconductor stocks in New York rose 4.94%; and ICL rose 6.13%, continuing its strong form from Thursday, following analyst recommendations for the stock.

Notable advancers on Friday were Mega Or, a newcomer to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, up 7.75%, making it a 130% rise for the year to date; and ICL parent company Israel Corporation, up 6.33%. Keystone Infra, which was promoted to the Tel Aviv 90 Index and rose 20% on Thursday, fell 11.68%, Wesure Global fell 5.32%, Alony Hetz fell 4.62%. Econergy fell 4.16%, and Gilat Satellite Communications fell 4.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 10, 2026.

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