Fri: Indices fall despite strength in bank, gas stocks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38%, to 4,140.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37%, to 4,081.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50%, to 667.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 428.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.56 billion in equities and NIS 2.13 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 1.45% and the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.41%. The Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index rose 1.32%, and the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 1.25%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.50% higher, at NIS 3.0500/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.32% higher, at NIS 3.4905/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and rose 1.32%. Enlight fell 1.48%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.54%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.40%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Priortech, up 6.53%; Isramco, up 4.45% after announcing an MOU for the export of gas to Egypt; NewMed Energy, up 2.82%; and Equital, up 2.58%. Danya Cebus fell 3.63%, Blue Square fell 3.50%, and Isrotel fell 3.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19, 2026.

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