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Fri: Insurance and defense stocks lead rise

14 Mar, 2026 13:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices closed higher despite weakness in the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 4,177.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 4,118.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79%, to 684.51 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 416.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.78 billion in equities and NIS 5.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.06% higher, at NIS 3.14470/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.5995/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and fell 0.15%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.10%; Elbit Systems rose 1.55%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.71%; and Phoenix Financial rose 0.77%.

The strongest sectors were insurance, technology, and defense. The Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 1.43%; the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 1.42%; and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 1.22%.

Notable advancers were Next Vision, up 4.01%; G City, up 3.68%; and Nayax, up 3.11%. Equital fell 3.94%, Argo Properties fell 3.47%, and Isramco fell 3.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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