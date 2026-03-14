Fri: Insurance and defense stocks lead rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 4,177.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 4,118.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79%, to 684.51 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 416.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.78 billion in equities and NIS 5.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.06% higher, at NIS 3.14470/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.5995/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and fell 0.15%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.10%; Elbit Systems rose 1.55%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.71%; and Phoenix Financial rose 0.77%.

The strongest sectors were insurance, technology, and defense. The Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 1.43%; the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 1.42%; and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 1.22%.

Notable advancers were Next Vision, up 4.01%; G City, up 3.68%; and Nayax, up 3.11%. Equital fell 3.94%, Argo Properties fell 3.47%, and Isramco fell 3.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2026.

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