Fri: Insurance sector again drives TASE higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday, buoyed by the prospect of peace talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, although the talks have now ended without result. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90%, to 4,443.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.88%, to 4,335.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42%, to 691.01 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 417.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

Insurance stocks again stood out, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 6.06%. By contrast, the defense sector was weak, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 2.66%.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.97% lower, at NIS 3.0570/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.93% lower, at NIS 3.5715/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 2.95%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.83%; Phoenix rose 5.03%; Tower Semiconductor fell 0.84%; and Ackerstein Group rose 5.01%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Migdal Insurance, up 7.39%; Clal Insurance, up 7.02%; Rimon Consulting and Management Services, up 6.88%; Alony Hetz, up 6.56%; and Menora Mivtachim, up 5.91%.

ICL fell 4.38%, Aryt Industries fell 3.98%, Elbit Systems fell 3.44%, and Next Vision fell 3.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2026.

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