Fri: Main indices fall sharply

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.08%, to 4,384.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.95%, to 4,318.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.74%, to 697.15 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 423.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.52 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

In the sector indices, the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index fell 2.85%, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 2.83%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 2.71%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.38% higher, at NIS 2.9160/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.923/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and fell 2.40%. Bank Leumi fell 2.20%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.87%; Enlight fell 5.10%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.19%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Shukin & Binui, up 8.20% after it was reported that Generation Capital was in talks to acquire subsidiary Shikun & Binui Energy for over NIS 4 billion; Generation Capital itself, up 2.73%; and Turpaz, up 2.01%. Rimon fell 8.51%, Nofar Energy fell 6.77%, Electra Real Estate fell 5.94%, and Mega Or fell 5.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2026.

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