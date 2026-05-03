Fri: Main indices rise, Tower surges

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.15%, to 4,425.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.33%, to 4,371.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.94%, to 717.94 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 420.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.47 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

The outstanding sector indices were the Tel Aviv Construction Index, which rose 3.23%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index, which rose 2.51%. Construction shares were lifted by speculation that the Bank of Israel may make deeper interest rate cuts than previously estimated.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 2.9480/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.4594/€.

Phoenix Financial led trading on Friday, and rose 2.65%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.01%; Bank Leumi rose 0.51%; Elbit Systems rose 0.47%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 6.52%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, which has risen by 80% in the year to date, notable advancers were G City, up 6.35%; Shikun & Binui, up 6.09%; More Investment House, up 6.09%; and Acro, up 5.42%. Big Shopping Centers fell 2.55%l NewMed Energy fell 2.12%, and Mivne fell 1.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.