Fri: Main indices rise despite banks' weakness

25 Jan, 2026 8:30
Globes correspondent

Trading volumes were again high on the third Friday session.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34%, to 3,986.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 4,009.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.72%, to 719.61 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 415.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.64 billion in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.191% lower, at NIS 3.135/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.092% higher, at NIS 3.6788/€.

Bank Leumi led trading, and fell 1.62%. Phoenix Financial rose 2.04%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.32%; Beze fell 0.27%; and Elbit Systems rose 2.98%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Aryt, up 9.31% after it announced a large deal with NATO countries by its Resghef subsidiary; Meshek Energy, up 7.77%. Doral Energy, up 6.75%; Energix, up 5.05%; and Gilat Stellite Systems, up 4.02%. Shukun & Binui Energy fell 8.07%, Opko Health fell 3.28%. and Nice fell 3.24%.

