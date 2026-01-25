Fri: Main indices rise despite banks' weakness

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34%, to 3,986.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 4,009.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.72%, to 719.61 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 415.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.64 billion in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.191% lower, at NIS 3.135/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.092% higher, at NIS 3.6788/€.

Bank Leumi led trading, and fell 1.62%. Phoenix Financial rose 2.04%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.32%; Beze fell 0.27%; and Elbit Systems rose 2.98%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Aryt, up 9.31% after it announced a large deal with NATO countries by its Resghef subsidiary; Meshek Energy, up 7.77%. Doral Energy, up 6.75%; Energix, up 5.05%; and Gilat Stellite Systems, up 4.02%. Shukun & Binui Energy fell 8.07%, Opko Health fell 3.28%. and Nice fell 3.24%.

