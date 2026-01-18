Fri: Main indices rise despite falls in leading stocks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 3,971.91 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 4,001.99 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02%, to 699.11 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.1%, to 417.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

The turnover in equities is higher than on the previous Friday, which was the first Friday session following the switch from Sunday to Thursday trading to Monday to Friday, and saw turnover in equities of NIS 1.93 billion. It is also higher than the average turnover in equities on Sundays in 2025, which was NIS 1.5 billion. Trading was lively throughout the session, and ticked upwards towards the end of it. Turnover was particularly high in bank stocks, especially Bank Leumi, and in Enlight. The day’s rises were led by the construction sector, with the construction index up 1.4%. The Tel Aviv Oil and Gas Index also rose strongly, by 1.2%.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 3.1380/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.70% lower, at NIS 3.6433/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and fell 0.29%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.21%; Elbit Systems fell 0.53%; Phoenix Finance rose 0.28%; and Discount Bank rose 0.38%.

Notable advancers were Azorim, up 4.68%; Isrotel, up 4.53%; Veridis, up 4.23%; and AMRM, up 4.0%. Equital fell 2.62%, ICL fell 2.60%, and Meitav fell 1.95%.

