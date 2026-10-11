Fri: NextVision down 24% in four sessions

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 4,061.71 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 3,925.79 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.45%, to 595.79 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 426.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.7%.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Chemicals Rubber and Plastics Shares and Convertibles Index rose 2.01%; the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 1.71%; and the Tel Aviv Oil and Gas Index rose 1.39%. The Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 1.07%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.94% lower, at NIS 3.0550/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.55% lower, at NIS 3.4291/€.

NextVision led trading today, and resumed its decline, falling 4.90%. Altogether, NextVision fell 24% over four sessions, wiping NIS 5.4 billion off its market cap. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.38%; Bank Leumi fell 1.09%; Teva rose 1.95%; and Elbit Systems fell 1.75%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Max Stock, up 4.80%; WeSure Global Tech, up 4.59%; Energean, up 4.43%; and RP Optic, up 4.01%. Tower Semiconductor fell 3.45%, IBI Investment House fell 2.86%, Bezeq fell 2.40%, and Aryt fell 2.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2026.

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