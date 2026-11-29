The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.54%, to 3,941.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.77%, to 3,878.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.49%, to 602.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 426.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 3.30%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 3.13%; and the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.10%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.23% lower, at NIS 3.2930/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.37% lower, at NIS 3.6092/€.

Phoenix Financial led trading on Friday, and rose 2.09%. Bank Leumi rose 0.39%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.13%; the TASE rose 3.94%; and Teva fell 1.53%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Bet Shemesh Engines, up 6.29%; One Technologies, up 6.28%; Meshek Energy, up 5.57%; Econergy, up 5.51%; and Turpaz, up 5.50%. Bezeq fell 1.86%, Electra Real Estate fell 1.66%, and ICL fell 1.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.