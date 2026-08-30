Fri: Results boost Aura; Shufersal, Ackerstein again fall steeply

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 4,172.26 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 4,081.95 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23%, to 631.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 429.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.62 billion in equities and NIS 1.27 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 1.34%, while te Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 0.59%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.37% lower, at NIS 2.9680/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.33% lower, at NIS 3.4567/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and fell 0.15%. Bank Leumi rose 0.14%; Tower Semiconductor fell 2.47; Discount Bank fell 0.12%; and Teva fell 1.61%.

Notable advancers on Friday were real estate company Aura, up 8.83% after releasing second quarter results showing a 36.9% rise in revenue to NIS 560 million; Azorim, up 5.45%; Blue Square Real Estate, up 4.22%; Isrotel, up 4.07%; and Palo Alto Networks, up 3.89%. Aryt fell 7.25%, Qualitau fell 7.07%, Ackerstein fell 5.46%, and Shufersal fell 4.38%, the latter two continuing their declines from Thursday after releasing results that disappointed the market.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2026.

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