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Fri: Results boost Aura; Shufersal, Ackerstein again fall steeply

30 Aug, 2026 9:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell on Friday, but the construction sector was strong.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 4,172.26 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 4,081.95 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23%, to 631.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 429.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.62 billion in equities and NIS 1.27 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 1.34%, while te Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 0.59%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.37% lower, at NIS 2.9680/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.33% lower, at NIS 3.4567/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading on Friday, and fell 0.15%. Bank Leumi rose 0.14%; Tower Semiconductor fell 2.47; Discount Bank fell 0.12%; and Teva fell 1.61%.

Notable advancers on Friday were real estate company Aura, up 8.83% after releasing second quarter results showing a 36.9% rise in revenue to NIS 560 million; Azorim, up 5.45%; Blue Square Real Estate, up 4.22%; Isrotel, up 4.07%; and Palo Alto Networks, up 3.89%. Aryt fell 7.25%, Qualitau fell 7.07%, Ackerstein fell 5.46%, and Shufersal fell 4.38%, the latter two continuing their declines from Thursday after releasing results that disappointed the market.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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