Fri: Strong start turns negative

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 4,038.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98%, to 3,920.85; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.12%, to 588.00 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 426.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 1.67 billion in bonds.

The day began with rises, led by the insurance sector, but the indices changed direction as the session wore on. In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Renewable Energy Index fell 2.44%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 1.92%. The Insurance Index is 14% off its peak in September, but still up 31% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.1990/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.5394/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and fell 1.47%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.19%; the TASE fell 1.58%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.58%; Teva rose 0.43%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.95%.

Notable advancers on Friday were Palo Alto, up 4.57%; Bagira, up 3.97; RP Optical, up 2.24; Israel Corp., up 1.88%; and Delek Group, up 1.49%. Nofar Energy fell 5.6%, Neto Malinda fell 5.19%, Doral Energy fell 4.52%, Meshek Energy fell 4.43%%, and Isrotel fell 4.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2026.

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