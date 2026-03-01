Fri: TA 35 Index up 3.1% in February

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65% to 4,128.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 4,074.84 points, and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 662.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 422.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.91 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.1% during February but the Tel Aviv 90 index fell 2.5%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.386% higher from Thursday, at NIS 3.122/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.411% higher, at NIS 3.688/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market, rising 1.51% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.66%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.52%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.17% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.17% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.57%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.23%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.68% and its Mediterranean exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 3.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2026.

